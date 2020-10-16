Plaque unveiled in Budapest in tribute to Catholic priest who saved Jews

A memorial plaque dedicated to Catholic parish priest Gyula Hévey, who issued several thousand certificates of baptism in order to rescue Jews between 1938 and 1944, was inaugurated by Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and Primate of Hungary, and Chief Rabbi Róbert Fröhlich in Budapest on Thursday.
Gyula Hévey’s memorial plaque
MTI/Zsolt Szigetváry
Journalist János Dési said at the event that Christian priests who were willing to help Jews by issuing certificates of baptism had risked their own lives.