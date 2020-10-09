Memorial for Poles in solidarity with Hungary's 1956 revolution unveiled in Lublin

Megosztás Tweet



A memorial paying tribute to Poles who expressed solidarity with Hungarian freedom fighters in 1956 was unveiled in Lublin, in eastern Poland, on Friday, the Hungarian embassy said.

The main component of the memorial is a bronze statue made by local sculptor Kazimierz Stasz. It presents events of the Hungarian uprising against Soviet rule and stands as a symbol of freedom, the embassy told MTI.

Addressing the unveiling, Orsolya Zsuzsanna Kovacs, the Hungarian ambassador noted that in the city food and clothing collection and blood donations were organised to aid Hungarians.