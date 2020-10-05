Budapest museum of Asian art to reopen to public on Sat

Megosztás Tweet



The Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts will reopen to the public on Saturday after a closure forced by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the spring.

Made in Asia exhibition in the Ferenc Hopp Museum MTI photo by Marton Monus

The museum’s Made in Asia exhibition, which was mounted last year to celebrate its 100th anniversary, can be viewed on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm, the museum said on Monday.

The exhibition presents the most outstanding artefacts of the museum’s Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indian, Southeast Asian, Mongolian, Tibetan, Nepali, Middle Eastern and Zichy collection.

On Saturday, the museum on Andrassy Street will host a presentation of Hungarian photographer Zoltan Gaal’s book on Japan.