Govt declares 2021 Cziffra memorial year

Legendary Hungarian piano virtuoso György Cziffra will be officially celebrated next year to mark the centenary of the artist's birth, following a decision by the government.

Cziffra gives a masterclass

Photo: MTI / László Czika

The government is allocating 500 million forints (EUR 1.4m) to the celebrations taking place between February 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, according to the announcement published in Magyar Közlöny, the official Hungarian gazette.

The Prime Minister's Office is organising the festivities and will spend 400 million forints in 2021 and 50 million in 2022. The Foreign Ministry is contributing 50 million forints to its budget.