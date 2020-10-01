Budapest council cuts rents for catering businesses

Megosztás Tweet



The local council of Budapest approved steep discounts on rents for catering businesses on city-owned premises at a meeting on Wednesday.

Council members voted to give catering businesses discounts on rent that match declines in revenue up to 90 percent, as long as they keep headcount around levels at the end of August.

The members voted to slash the outdoor table fees restaurants and bars pay the city by 90 percent until March 31, 2021.

The council also voted to reduce the dispatcher fee taxi drivers pay by 70 percent.

Budapest’s tourism and catering industry, which relies on foreign visitors for much of its business, has been hit hard by pandemic travel restrictions.