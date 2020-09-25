Budapest exhibition presents rare German illustrated botanical books

Megosztás Tweet



An exhibition presenting several pieces of a series of illustrated books by German botanist and botanical illustrator Johann Simon von Kerner (1755-1830) opened at the Hungarian Natural History Museum on Friday.

The exhibition presents to the general public for the first time eight titles of Kerner’s 71-piece Hortus Sempervirens series, each sized 65.5×49 centimetres, from the museum library’s rare collection, the museum told MTI in a statement.

Visitors can learn about plant species through Kerner’s watercolour illustrations and compare them with the exotic plants and tropical plant rarities loaned to the museum for the exhibition by Eotvos Lorand University’s Botanic Garden in Budapest.

The exhibition runs until March 8 next year.