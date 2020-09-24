World's smallest Rubik's Cube presented in Japan

Megosztás Tweet



The world's smallest Rubik's Cube was presented to the public in Japan on Wednesday, marking the 40th anniversary of the Hungarian-developed 3D combination puzzle in the country.

World’s smallest Rubik’s Cube to mark anniversary MTI/AP/Maciej Komorowski

The cube is 9.9mm on the edges and weighs about 2 grams. It was developed by toy maker MegaHouse Corp and the Iriso Seimitsu machining company.

The miniature toy was displayed at an exhibition dedicated to the cube, designed by Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik.

The memorial Rubik’s Cube is being sold for 198,000 yens (EUR 1,600).