Centre showcasing cutting-edge technologies opens in Budapest

A centre showcasing cutting-edge technologies has opened in Budapest at the Uj Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium. The EDU and FUN Digital Experience Centre was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The centre is a place to discover and try out the latest infocommunication and digital devices, Tamás Schanda, the parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology said.

Schoolchildren can try out 3D printing and other smart technologies such as robotics, he noted.

He said Hungarian young people should be "winners of the future". "Our future largely hinges on technological development and digitalisation," he said, adding that the 430 million forint (EUR 1.2m) complex was designed with developing digital knowledge in mind.