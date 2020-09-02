Intl Zsigmond Vilmos Film Festival to mark two anniversaries

Megosztás Tweet



The 4th international Zsigmond Vilmos Film Festival, named after the Oscar-winning Hungarian cinematographer, will celebrate two anniversaries this year, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The festival held between Sept. 8 and 12 in Szeged, Zsigmond’s home town, will mark the eminent cinematographer’s 90th birth anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the opening of the city’s first cinema, they said.

The festival will award, in three categories, the Zsigmond Vilmos Prize for best cinematography, to be decided by a jury of five on Sept. 12.

According to the festival’s home page, a record number of entries were made this year, including 67 feature-length films, 430 shorts and 41 experimental films. The highest number come from Spain, followed by Mexico, the United States, Belgium, Germany, Russia and Hungary.

The festival’s programme includes the screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, for which Zsigmond won an Oscar in 1977, as well as round table discussions about new technologies in filmmaking.