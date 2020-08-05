St Stephen's Day mass to be celebrated in Budapest Basilica

Megosztás Tweet



The traditional St Stephen's Day mass on August 20, Hungary's national holiday, will be held amid strict health-care regulations in Budapest's St Stephen's Basilica, the Esztergom-Budapest Diocese told MTI on Wednesday.

The mass is usually held on the square in front of the church to tens of thousands of pilgrims. This year, it will be celebrated by Cardinal Peter Erdo in the Basilica with only those invited present, observing strict guidelines, the statement said.

The procession will be replaced by a liturgy in the Basilica and the cardinal’s blessing, the statement said.

Duna Television and Katolikus Radio will broadcast the ceremony live.