Intl Contemporary Dance Festival to go ahead in Veszprem in Sept

The 22nd International Contemporary Dance Festival will be held in Veszprem with foreign performers between September 6 and 10, the organisers said.

The five-day event will open with three performances that include The House of Bernarda Alba by the Szeged Contemporary Dance Company, Cage by the Frenak Pal Group and Suprema by the Company Zadam, Art Director Gyorgy Kramer said.

The festival will feature an international ballet gala performance with dancers from Dusseldorf’s Deutsche Oper an Rhein, the Graz Opera, the Romanian National Opera of Iasi, the national ballets of Poland, Hungary, Portugal and Slovakia, and the ballet company of the National Theatre in Brno.

On the festival’s sidelines an exhibition presenting festival photos of the past decades will also be organised, he said.

For programme details visit https://atancfesztivalja.hu/en/az-idei-program/2020-english/