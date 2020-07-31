Nigerian man caught with 1 kg of drugs in his body at Budapest airport

Megosztás Tweet



A Nigerian national was detained at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport after he was caught trying to smuggle almost 1kg of cocaine and heroin into Hungary in his body, the tax and customs office (NAV) said on Friday.

The man who had been travelling from Madrid sought to enter Hungary through the green corridor, NAV said. Excise officers conducted a search of his luggage and clothes but found no illegal substance among his belongings.

After the man began behaving suspiciously, he was ordered to undergo a CT scan which revealed the presence of around 50 packets of drugs in his stomach. He was later revealed to have been carrying more than 810 grams of cocaine and 66 grams of heroin, NAV said.

Excise officers reported the suspect to airport police on suspicion of drug possession.