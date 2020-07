Megosztás Tweet



Preparations to build a funicular running to the top of Budapest's Gellért Hill are scheduled to be ready shortly, the project company said on Wednesday.

The Citadel on Gellért Hill

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balogh

The project is backed by the mayors of Budapest and the 1st district and the central government.

The funicular cars will run through a tunnel for 100 metres and then openly up to the Citadella, Sikló-Beruházó said.