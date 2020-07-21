Orban: Hungary, Poland 'protected national pride' at talks

Megosztás Tweet



At the European Union summit on the bloc's 2021-2027 budget and its pandemic recovery package, Hungary and Poland have succeeded in ensuring substantial funds and in protecting their national pride, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said.

Orbán and Morawiecki

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s press office/Vivien Cher Benko

Speaking to a press conference held jointly with Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki at the Polish embassy in Brussels, Orbán said attempts to link EU funding to the rule of law had been “successfully thwarted”.

Hungary and Poland have shown "that it is unacceptable from nations that inherited the rule of law to criticise and lecture freedom-fighter nations that have gone through very hard times and done so much against communist regimes," Orbán said.

"I wish all Hungarians many successful mornings such as this one," he said.

The EU summit, originally planned for Friday and Saturday, ended early on Tuesday after four days of negotiations. The Hungarian website Origo said late on Monday that Hungary got 3 billion euros more than planned, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had promised to close the Article 7 procedure against Hungary during the German EU presidency.