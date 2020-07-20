 
Former Recsk gulag to become national memorial site

2020. 07. 20. - 12:07
forrás: MTI

A national memorial site will be built at the site of the former forced labour camp at Recsk, in northern Hungary, the head of the National Remembrance Committee said.

A labourer at the camp in 1953
Photo: Rudolf Járai

 

Réka Földváry Kiss marked the 70th anniversary of the opening of the then secret camp, which she called a "symbol of violent dictatorship", where an estimated 1,800-2,000 people were interned between 1950-1953, often without a court ruling.

The new monument will play tribute to inmates in all forced labour camps of that time, Földváry Kiss added.

