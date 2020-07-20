Former Recsk gulag to become national memorial site

Megosztás Tweet



A national memorial site will be built at the site of the former forced labour camp at Recsk, in northern Hungary, the head of the National Remembrance Committee said.

A labourer at the camp in 1953

Photo: Rudolf Járai

Réka Földváry Kiss marked the 70th anniversary of the opening of the then secret camp, which she called a "symbol of violent dictatorship", where an estimated 1,800-2,000 people were interned between 1950-1953, often without a court ruling.

The new monument will play tribute to inmates in all forced labour camps of that time, Földváry Kiss added.