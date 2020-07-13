Ader briefs Von der Leyen on river waste on Szamos, Tisza

Megosztás Tweet



President Janos Ader wrote a letter to the President of the European Commission with the observation that large amounts of plastic and other waste are flowing into Hungary on the Tisza and Szamos rivers, from Ukraine and Romania, respectively.

In the letter to Ursula von der Leyen, Ader said that despite previous promises by those countries, the flooded rivers flowing into eastern Hungary continue to bring large amounts of waste, harming the ecosystem as well as the fishing and tourism industries, and posing epidemic-related challenges.

Ader noted he had already written to Volodymyr Zelensky and Klaus Iohannis, his Ukrainian and Romanian counterparts, asking them to address the issue.

Hungary has already removed 938 cubic meters of waste from the Tisza and 846 cubic meters from the Szamos since June 13, Ader said.

Ader also said he hoped to discuss the European Union’s sustainable environmental policies and its Green Deal policy with von der Leyen at a bilateral meeting in the autumn.