Parliament reopens to visitors

Hungary's Parliament is reopening its doors to visitors after a Covid-19 lockdown, on Tuesday.

The Parliament Museum’s indoor and outdoor exhibitions will also be accessible to the public, Anna Sedy, special cultural consultant of the Office of the National Assembly’s Directorate for Cultural Affairs, told public news channel M1.

Children participating in summer camps will be given the chance to sign up for a free tour of Parliament, she said.

Sedy noted that the Office of the National Assembly offered virtual tours of Parliament during the lockdown imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic. The programme proved “hugely successful”, with over 6 million people “visiting” the building’s Munkacsy hall over the past month, she said.