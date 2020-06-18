Water polo legend Tibor Benedek dies aged 47

Megosztás Tweet



Three-time Olympic champion water polo player Tibor Benedek has died, his family told the Hungarian Water Polo Association.

Tibor Benedek in Budapest in August 2017 MTI photo by Balazs Czagany

Benedek, aged 47, died on Thursday morning after a serious illness, the family said.

Benedek was a mainstay of the Golden Team, which triumphed in the Olympic tournaments of 2000, 2004 and 2008. He was national coach of the Hungarian men’s water polo team between 2013 and 2016.

Benedek was named Hungarian Water Polo Player of the Year in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 2002. In 2000 he was voted into the Hungarian water polo team of the century.