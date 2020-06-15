Over 2,500 music professionals, performers expected to Womex in Oct

Megosztás Tweet



Over 2,500 music professionals and performers are expected to attend the world music expo Womex in Budapest between October 21 and 25, the organisers said on Monday.

Registration has already started for the event which will be held for the 26th time, a statement by Womex owner Piranha Arts and the Hungarian organiser Hangveto said.

Budapest will host the event for the second time since 2015. Hangveto, together with its strategic partner CAFe Budapest Contemporary Arts Festival, will organise events in the same venues as those used in 2015: Mupa, Balna and A38.

Hangveto programme director Balazs Weyer said “Womex offers an exceptional opportunity for Budapest”. In addition to giving a boost to the music industry, it could “open a window to the region” and contribute to the revival of the global music industry hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, he said.