Budapest's Gellert Hill Citadel to be revamped

Budapest's Citadel, built as a military fortress on Gellert Hill, the highest point of the city centre, will undergo a three-year reconstruction, the project's commissioner told a press conference.

Citadel to undergo renovation MTI photo by Zoltán Balogh

The plans for one-time fortress built by Habsburg Austria following the 1848-49 Revolution include creating a park in the place of a WW2 bunker and a museum commemorating “Hungarian fights for freedom”, Gergely Fodor said.

In a state of disrepair for decades, the Citadel will open to the public in 2022, Fodor said. The exhibition space will open in the reconstructed cannon tower in 2023, he said.

Works are scheduled to start in autumn 2020 with a comprehensive assessment of the area, which will also show whether the Liberty Statue near the citadel also needs reconstruction, he added.