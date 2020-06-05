Authorities discover tunnel below border fence

Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian law enforcement discovered a tunnel below the border fence at Mórahalom, in southern Hungary, a local police spokesperson said on Friday.

Police and soldiers noticed “intensive movement” during the night along the border in Csongrad-Csanad County, the spokesperson of the county’s police headquarters told MTI. The 24m long tunnel led to Serbian territory below Hungary’s border fence.

No border violators are thought to have entered Hungary through the tunnel, which is to be filled in after a joint investigation with the Serbian authorities.

Two similar tunnels on the Hungarian-Serbian border were discovered earlier.