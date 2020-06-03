Justice Min: EU career training scheme attracts six-fold oversubscription

Megosztás Tweet



A career training scheme dubbed Europe of Nations launched by the justice ministry and the National University of Public Service has attracted a six-fold oversubscription, the justice minister said on Wednesday.

The scheme allows students to prepare for a European Union career by studying with Brussels diplomats, Judit Varga said. The training aims to help more Hungarians gain leading positions in the EU and represent Hungarian interests there, she added.

A total of 200 people applied by the June 1 deadline. The free-of-charge six-month programme will start in September 2020, she said.

The programme will focus on developing language skills and innovative thinking, and participants will also get a chance to prepare for European Personnel Selection Office exams.

“The aim is to build a strong Hungary in a Europe of strong nations with the help of battle-tested Brussels diplomats”, she added.