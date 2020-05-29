Ticket sales to start for Hungarian Cup soccer finals

Megosztás Tweet



Ticket sales will soon start online for the Hungarian Cup soccer finals between Honved and Mezokovesd scheduled for next Wednesday, the organiser Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) said.

Fans can return to matches with certain restrictions from Thursday in line with a government decree, MLSZ said.

The decree stipulates that only every fourth seat can be occupied in stadiums and social distancing rules must be observed in all other areas, it said.

The requirement of mandatory coronavirus screening will remain in force for the players and only those persons will be allowed to stay in the sport zones whose presence is unavoidable, it added.