Ministry proposes restructuring of film and theatre university

The innovation and technology ministry has submitted a proposal to parliament on reforming Budapest's University of Theatre and Film Arts.

The structural changes will also bolster the development of Hungarian culture more generally, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Though student numbers have been rising from year to year, the university’s structure has not changed for thirty years, and restructuring will enable the university to rise to the challenges of a changing social and economic environment, its statement added.

The proposal aims to strengthen the university’s standing as a knowledge centre of excellence at home and abroad while turning it into “an institution capable of cooperation, fostering the development of Hungarian culture”.