Megosztás Tweet



Most outdoor swimming pools and spas outside Budapest will open from May 29, with safety precautions in place.

The beach at Balatonalmádi MTI/Sándor H. Szabó

Beaches around Lake Balaton will open in Balatonalmádi, Alsóörs, Csopak, Szigliget and Keszthely.

Many other baths across the country will open on the long weekend, but indoor spas will stay closed.