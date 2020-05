Megosztás Tweet



Budapest's metro line 2 was suspended for a few hours on Thursday because a family of ducks had wandered onto the tracks, the city's transport authority said.

Service on the eastern end of the line had to be suspended so firefighters can save the animals. Passengers are carried by buses between Örs Vezér Tere and Puskás Ferenc Stadion, the Budapest Disaster Management Authority has said.

The service was restored by 1pm on Thursday, the authority said.