Foreign minister presents grants to Hungarian companies

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday presented the certificates of government grants to three Hungarian companies, and said that the government saw preserving jobs as its duty.

Hungarian companies have an important role in rebuilding the economy, Szijjarto said. The government therefore has decided to plough “an unprecedented amount” of funding into investment, he said.

The government is supporting investments by Miskolc company Patec Precision with a 287 million forint (EUR 816,000) grant, Jaszladany’s T-Plasztik with 263 million forints, and V-Casting Ontodei Termelo es Szolgaltato in Ecser with 261 million forints. All three companies are planning investments around 500 million forints.