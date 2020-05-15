Budapest council allows some playgrounds to reopen

Megosztás Tweet



Some of Budapest's playgrounds will be allowed to reopen on Saturday, the mayor's office told MTI in a statement.

A playground in Budapest’s City Park last October

MTI/Zoltán Máthé

According to the statement, adults accompanying children will be required to wear face masks or cover their mouths and noses with a scarf.

A requirement to similarly cover faces when using public transport and taxis, in shops and at markets in Budapest will stay in effect, the statement said.

Mayor Gergely Karácsony has announced that the lower embankment of the eastern side of the River Danube in central Budapest would be closed for cars at the weekend, to be used by pedestrians and cyclists only. The popular parks of Margaret and Óbuda islands will also be open, he said.