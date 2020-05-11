Orban thanks ambulance workers for service

Megosztás Tweet



Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his thanks to ambulance workers for their service on the occasion of Ambulance Day, in a video posted on Facebook.

The prime minister paid a visit to Budapest’s 8th district ambulance station on Sunday.

Orban said it was a “major accomplishment” for a country with a population of 10 million to operate 30,000 hospital beds and 8,000 ventilators while also having doctors, nurses and paramedics available everywhere.

The prime minister added that all of Hungary was proud of ambulance workers for “putting themselves out there”.