Horvath wins World Press Photo prize

Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian documentary photographer Eszter Horvath has fetched 1st prize this year in the World Press Photo competition's environment, single category, the WPP announced in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

World Press Photo environment category winner Photo by MTI/Eszter Horvath

The picture shows a polar bear and her cub examining equipment marked with a flag scientists had placed on an ice sheet in the Arctic Ocean, WPP said on its website.

Horvath has been photographing the polar regions with a focus on the Artic Ocean since 2015.

In 2019-2020, she photographed the work of German icebreaker Polarster, which is carrying out a scientific expedition in the Central Artic Ocean.

Her photos have been published by the National Geographic, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Audubon Magazine and GEO Magazine, among others, the WPP noted.