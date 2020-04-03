Orbán: Health-care staff to receive HUF 500,000 bonus

Megosztás Tweet



Health-care staff will receive a 500,000 forint (EUR 1,380) bonus this year, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview.

Orbán told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió that a decision on curfew restrictions introduced last week to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic is planned to be made on Wednesday. The restrictions are in force until next Saturday, and a decision will be needed as to whether to extend them or not.

“We will do so if we have to,” he added.

It is compulsory for all health staff to come under central command in a health emergency, he noted. Fully 110 dormitories for 19,820 people and 58 hotels for 5,661 people, as well as 3,543 vehicles, are on hand, he added.

“This is a military plan of command for a mass epidemic,” Orbán said.