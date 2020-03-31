Coronavirus - Swimming champ Kapas tests positive

World swimming champion Boglarka Kapas has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Kapas said on Facebook on Tuesday that she would have needed two negative tests in order to continue her preparations, but her second test had come out positive.

“Currently I am in quarantine for two weeks,” she said. “I cannot leave my flat.”

“For the time being, I feel perfectly well and haven’t noticed any symptoms,” the 26 year-old swimmer added.

Kapas won bronze in 800 metre freestyle at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and won the 200 metre butterfly at the Gwangju world championships last year.