Tenth coronavirus victim Briton in Hungary

A Briton confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus in Hungary has died, the government website koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning. This brings the number of victims to ten.

The number of people confirmed to be infected with novel coronavirus has grown to 226, the website said.

Of the 226 confirmed cases, 10 are Iranian, 2 are British, one is Kazakh, another Vietnamese, and the remaining 212 are Hungarian, it said.

The epidemic in Hungary is at the stage of transmissions in communities, the website said. Infected people can be found all over the country and anyone could be already infected, it added.