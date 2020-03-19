Chief medical officer: Six people in serious condition

Six people who are in a serious condition with the Covid-19 disease are being treated in intensive care in Hungary, the chief medical officer said on Thursday.

A nurse in a Budapest hospital

MTI/Zoltán Balogh

At a press conference held by the operative board coordinating the epidemic response, Cecília Müller noted the total of confirmed cases in Hungary now stands at 73. Cases have been reported nationwide, she added.

The epidemic in the country has entered in its second phase, as the virus is being transmitted in clusters, she said.

Müller called on Hungarians to act responsibly in order to stave off the third phase of mass infections for as long as possible.