Kurtág to receive Rolf Schock Prize

Hungarian composer György Kurtág will be awarded the Swedish Rolf Schock Prize in October, for his achievements as a composer, teacher and performer, the Budapest Music Center said.

György Kurtág Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák

Founded in 1993, the Rolf Schock Prize is awarded in the categories of philosophy and logics, mathematics, fine arts and music. Former laureates include Hungarian composer György Ligeti, Swedish mezzo soprano Anne Sofie von Otter, Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer and US jazz composer and saxophone player Wayne Shorter.

The prize comes with an award of 400,000 Swedish crowns (EUR 37,000).