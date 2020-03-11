Hungary high schooler's film recognised at US festival

Halfway, a short film by Hungarian student Kristóf Lendvai, took home the prize for best high school film at Oklahoma's Red Dirt Film Festival this past weekend, the festival's organisers said.

The 38-minute film starring actors of Zalaegerszeg’s Hevesi Sándor Theatre bested four other films in its category to clinch the top prize.

Halfway is the coming-of-age story of an adolescent boy who runs away from home after finding out that his parents intend to divorce.

The film won its first award at Italy’s Under The Stars International Film Festival, with Attila Bellus taking home the prize for best male supporting actor.

Last month, it was featured in the line-up for the Prisma Independent Film Awards.