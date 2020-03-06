Sziget Festival fetches 2nd green award

Budapest's Sziget Festival has fetched another international environmental award, presented at the Greener Festival Awards (GFA) Gala in London, Sziget Festival said.

Festivalgoers resting at the 2019 Sziget festival

Photo MTI/Márton Mónus

The Greener Festival aims to help different events and festivals create and promote environmentally friendly practices around the world, Sziget said in a statement.

The festival took home the prize for its innovative “Mama Earth Eatery” introduced last year. Meals at the food court were prepared with a low carbon footprint, while leftovers and the plastic cutlery and plates were processed locally in a mobile composter, Sziget said.

Sziget said it used the humus produced in the process for the recultivation of the festival’s site on the Óbuda Island.

“Sziget’s main mission is to create the foundations for a sustainable festival,” chief organiser Tamás Kádár said. “This is why we have prepared a long-term plan to meet this goal, which we will present in April, on the occasion of Earth Day.”

Sziget also won a green festival award in Groningen, the Netherlands, in January.