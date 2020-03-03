Kraljevic exhibition opens in Várkert Bazár

An exhibition showing the works of Miroslav Kraljevic, a prominent Croatian painter of the early 20th century, opened in Budapest's Várkert Bazár on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Péter Fekete, a state secretary of the human resources ministry, said the exhibition features 52 paintings and drawings as well as three statuettes, and gives a comprehesive picture of Kraljevic’s work.

Ivica Poljicak, a state secretary of the Croatian ministry of culture, said the Hungarian National Museum and Zagreb’s Klovicevi dvori gallery will in April open exhibitions on the shared Hungarian-Croatian heritage.