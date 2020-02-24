EU tenders called for Budapest rapid suburban railway upgrade

The renovation and expansion of Budapest's HEV rapid suburban railway line network has been launched with the invitation of a number of European Union tenders, state secretary for developments in the capital and environs Balazs Furjes said on Monday.

David Vitezy, who heads the Budapest Development Centre (BFK), which is implementing the project in a consortium with MAV-HEV, said the tenders involve planning for the renovation of the H6 and H7 HEV lines in the south of the capital as well as the extension of the H7 line.

The plan is to connect the H6 and H7 lines as they approach the capital’s inner districts and extend the joined line, underground, to Kalvin Square, where the number 3 and number 4 metro lines intersect, he said.

The H5 HEV line in the north of the city will also get an upgrade, he added.

A feasibility study will be conducted on the construction of a tunnel under the Danube connecting the H6 and H7 lines with the H5 line.

Vitezy said the project could double the number of people who commute by rail from the suburbs into the capital.