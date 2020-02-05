Police arrest illegal taxi driver for manipulating metre

Police have arrested an illegal taxi driver in Budapest's 7th district for allegedly using an electronic device to manipulate his metre in order to overcharge customers, police said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old driver was stopped for a random check in Wesselenyi Street, and it transpired that his taxi licence had been withdrawn. Police also checked his vehicle and found an electronic device on the dashboard above the metre which could be used to increase the figure that appeared on the metre.

The man was arrested for suspected criminal activity and the car was seized. A criminal procedure has been launched against the driver for fraud committed with the help of electronic equipment.

Police said this is the second driver this month who was caught using such equipment.