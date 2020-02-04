Hosszú collects AIPS European Sportswoman of the Year award

Olympic and world champion swimmer Katinka Hosszú was presented with the International Sports Press Association's (AIPS) European Sportswoman of the Year Award at a gala event in Budapest.

Hosszú and Camenzuli at the award ceremony

Photo: MTI/ Tibor Illyés

The award was presented to Hosszú by AIPS Europe president Charles Camenzuli in recognition of her two gold medals at the FINA world aquatics championships held in Gwangju, South Korea, last year. Hosszú won the award for the third year in a row.