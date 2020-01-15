Palace of Arts to celebrate 15th anniversary in 2020 with star-studded season

Budapest's Palace of Arts is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2020 with an array of acclaimed performers and programmes, director Csaba Káel said.

The Palace of Arts in Budapest

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Máthé

Jazz legend Chick Chorea will perform a new piece written for the occasion and honouring of the work of Béla Bartók, on March 24.

Other acclaimed performers in the first half of 2020 include Ute Lemper, performing an evening in homage of Marlene Dietrich, the Dresden Staatskapelle under the baton of Christian Thielemann, and the Berlin Philharmonic conducted by Kirill Petrenko.

Czech coloratura soprano Zuzana Markova will star in Bellini’s La Somnabula, directed by Csaba Némedi, Káel said. Jazz Showcase, an event showcasing new talents in jazz, will be accompanied with programmes for professionals, he said. Mupa is one of the main organisers of the 40th Budapest Spring Festival, opening on April 3rd and featuring artists such as Ton Koopman conducting the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, soprano Kristīne Opolais, the Győr Ballet and violinist Félix Lajkó as well as American tenor Lawrence Brownlee.