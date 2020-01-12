Record number of passengers used Ferenc Liszt airport in 2019

A record 16.2 million passengers used Budapest's Ferenc Liszt International Airport last year, the airport's operator said.

Passenger traffic grew by 8.8 percent in 2019 compared with the previous year and by 64 percent in the past 5 years, Budapest Airport said in a statement. Ferenc Liszt is one of central and eastern Europe’s fastest growing airports.

Each month, more than one million passengers passed through airport last year. This went up to more than 1.5 million during the busiest months of July, August and September.

The most popular route is London, with every ninth passenger travelling between Budapest and the UK’s capital.

Last year, 49 airlines operated direct flights to 135 cities in 49 countries from Budapest.

Services to Asia were up 50 percent, with new flights to Shanghai, Seoul, Chengdu, Chongqing and Sanya.

Meanwhile, Budapest Airport handled 135,521 tonnes of air cargo in 2019. The new 6 billion forint BUD Cargo City will boost total cargo capacity from 150,000 tonnes per year to 250,000 tonnes.

In 2019, carbon dioxide emissions per passenger fell by nearly 20 percent compared with the previous year, partly thanks to the airport operator’s sustainability and energy-saving endeavours and also due to the a higher number of modern aircraft with higher environmental standards.