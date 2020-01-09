International Circus Festival opens in Budapest

The circus is an art form of immense importance to Hungary's cultural heritage and "a national treasure", Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said, opening the Budapest International Circus Festival.

Kata Balogh and Péter Darabos perform at the Budapest International Circus Festival

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Balogh

Hungarians are proud of the festival’s 24-year history and of the opportunity to host the event for the 13th time, Szijjártó said.

The 2020 edition of the festival will feature world-renowned performers from four continents, the minister said, noting that China alone has sent a 31-strong company.