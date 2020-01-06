Ministry: Hungarian troops to carry on with mission in Iraq

The Hungarian troops stationed in Iraq continue to carry out their mission with the necessary security measures in place, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Reacting to reports of NATO missions suspending some of their activities in Iraq in view of the tensions between Iran and the United States, the ministry said experts of the ministry and the Hungarian Armed Forces will continue to analyse the situation, with a view to guaranteeing the security of Hungarian soldiers.

The ministry noted that by contributing to NATO and coalition operations, Hungarian troops work on creating and maintaining Iraqi security. NATO has suspended training programmes in Iraq as a precautionary measure, the statement said. The decision impacts only parts of the operation of the Hungarian contingent as it is active in other fields as well, it said.