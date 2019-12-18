Bakondi: December sees unprecedented migration pressure in Balkans

Pressure from migration at Hungary's southern border has been growing, with soldiers and police taking action in connection with almost 400 illegal migrants last weekend alone, the prime minister's domestic security adviser told public television on Wednesday.

Gyorgy Bakondi told current affairs channel M1 that the so-called Balkan route had witnessed in December the most intense migration activity since the start of the migration crisis.

Until a few months ago the Serbia-Bosnia and Albania-Montenegro-Bosnia-Herzegovina-Croatia routes were the two main paths for illegal migrants, he noted. But ever since Croatia installed more sophisticated modes of deterrence at its border, migrants have been heading for Hungary, he added.

Bakondi noted increasing activity on the Greek islands and on the Turkish-Greek green border, with more and more Syrian migrants resettling from Turkey.