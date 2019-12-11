Jobseekers to travel for free on Budapest public transport

Budapest jobseekers will travel on the capital's public transport system for free from January next year in line with a decision by the municipal council's General Assembly on Wednesday.

The councillors unanimously supported Mayor Gergely Karacsony’s proposal to allow registered jobseekers holding a Budapest address to travel on local public transport free of charge.

A new certificate will be introduced to prove eligibility for the free pass which will be available at selected sales outlets of the Budapest Transport Centre.