Sculptor Imre Varga dies at 96

Renowned sculptor Imre Varga died at 96 on December 9, the Hungarian Academy of Arts said on Tuesday.

Varga’s statue of poet Attila József in Szeged

Photo: MTI/Mária Sziklás, 1964

Varga was a prolific artist with works in the Hungarian chapel of St Peter’s Cathedral in Rome, France, Poland, Germany, Norway and Israel. His statues are present in most Hungarian cities. His best-known works are of Hungarian artists such as poets Attila József and Miklós Radnóti and composer Ferenc Liszt. He has also created numerous monuments to Hungarian historical events.

Varga will be interred in his native Siofok, at Lake Balaton.