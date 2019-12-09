Hungary guest of honour at Vatican nativity exhibition

Hungary has been invited to participate as the guest of honour at this year's international nativity scene exhibition, with regard to Budapest having hosted the International Eucharistic Congress in September 2019.

The exhibition opened with a presentation of 18 nativity sets made by Hungarian craftsmen, on Sunday afternoon. At the opening ceremony, the chamber orchestra of the Kodály Zoltán Hungarian Choir School played Christmas songs.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the organiser of the exhibition, told MTI that the upcoming congress “puts Budapest and the whole of Hungary in the focus of the global Catholic Church”.

This year, 30 countries sent nativity scenes to the Vatican exhibition, in which Hungary has been a participant since 1993.