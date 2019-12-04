Szent Istvan University showcases academic-corporate research centre

Szent Istvan University presented a Higher Education and Industry Cooperation Centre (FIEK) supported by a 1.5 billion forint (EUR 4.5m) grant from the National R+D+I Fund in Godollo, on the outskirts of Budapest, on Tuesday.

The FIEK will focus on IT advancements in agriculture, the university’s deputy rector, Istvan Szabo, noted.

The centre is one of eight the government is establishing with European Union and state funds to optimise links between universities and businesses, accelerating the transfer of academic research to practical applications. FIEK centres located around the country focus on materials technology (Miskolc), the pharmaceutical industry (Budapest), crop production and livestock farming (Kaposvar). Budapest and Debrecen will have such centres focusing on the health industry, while those in Gyor and Kecskemet will concentrate on the automotive industry.